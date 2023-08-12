LONG ISLAND, NY (Friday, August 11th) – The Blue Crabs finally broke their losing streak at the Duck’s home field, the Fairfield Properties Ballpark, after six consecutive losses. Determined to leave with at least one victory, the Crabs went head-to-head against the Long Island Ducks, resulting in a gripping game.

Having previously fanned 10 Dirty Birds, Tony Dibrell was once more up against the Long Island Ducks. The game’s tone was set when a ball slipped past Isaias Quiroz, allowing Boog Powell to be the first to score. Trent Taylor doubled the lead without making a single hit in the second round, thanks to a Powell sacrifice fly into left.

The match transformed into a riveting pitcher’s duel between Dibrell and Ducks starter Robert Stock, holding the score at 2-0 in favor of Long Island. However, the game’s momentum shifted to the top of the sixth. Jimmy Kerrigan’s sharp line drive to the left and a following single by Alex Crosby placed the tying run on the field. The Crabs equalized the score with Philip Caulfield’s third hit against his former team and Quiroz’s sacrifice fly.

Making a strategic move, Ducks Manager Wally Backman introduced Al Alburquerque into the game. But the Crabs retaliated, with Kerrigan hitting his second double and Backman then intentionally walking Crosby. This strategy backfired when Hobson, on the first pitch, sent a slider over the right field for his 15th home run. Shortly after, Quiroz hit a two-run home run, offering the Crabs a comfortable lead.

The seventh saw Joe DeCarlo making a home run for the Ducks, but the game eventually concluded on a 3-6-1 double play, allowing the Crabs to break their Long Island losing streak. The victory adjusted the Crab’s record to 49-43 overall and 18-11 for the second half, securing their top position.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Tony Dibrell was granted the win – his second since joining the Blue Crabs. On the other hand, Alburquerque suffered his season’s first loss.

Fans can look forward to more action as the Warriors from Waldorf stay in New York to compete against the Staten Island FerryHawks in three matches over two days. The upcoming game is scheduled for noon tomorrow. Ian Kahaloa will be the next to take the mound for the Crabs, marking his 18th start. Supporters can catch the live stream of this anticipated match on FloSports.

Like this: Like Loading...