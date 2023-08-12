St. Mary’s County, MD – August 11, 2023 – An accident involving a motorcycle on the 30000 block of Three Notch Road at the intersection of Oak Station Drive caught the attention of deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on August 11 at 9:06 pm. The incident resulted in the ejection of the motorcycle’s operator, who was transported to a nearby hospital due to incapacitating injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies observed that the motorcycle operator had been thrown from the vehicle and was already receiving medical attention. In light of the severity of the injuries, the assistance of Trooper 7 was requested, and the operator was airlifted to a local hospital. The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation to shed light on the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation indicate that a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, operated by 49-year-old Fabian Cardona of White Plains, was heading north on Three Notch Road when it collided with a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 20-year-old Jaden Marchelle Roney of Waldorf. The collision occurred as the Hyundai Elantra, traveling south on Three Notch Road, attempted to make a left turn onto Oak Station Drive, intersecting with the path of the Harley Davidson.

The collision forcefully ejected the motorcycle operator from their vehicle, leading to severe injuries. At this juncture, authorities attribute the crash to driver error and adverse weather conditions.

Local law enforcement urges individuals who might have witnessed the incident or have information about events leading up to the collision to come forward. Corporal Vincent Pontorno, reachable at 301-475-4200 ext. 2337, is the point of contact for potential witnesses. Information can also be relayed via email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

