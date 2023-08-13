In an anticipated clash of powerhouses, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs embarked on a journey to Staten Island after clinching a series against the Ducks. They aimed to maintain their momentum as they squared off against the formidable Staten Island FerryHawks. The spotlight was on Ian Kahaloa, who took the Blue Crabs mound, looking to solidify their lead in the ALPB North division.

The game got off to a swift start for the FerryHawks, as Angel Aguilar wasted no time, driving in the opening run with a double two batters into the game. An unfortunate error allowed Aguilar to capitalize on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s fly out to the left, boosting the FerryHawks’ lead to 2-0 in the first inning.

Isaias Quiroz set the tone for the Blue Crabs, blasting his 15th home run of the season in the second inning, matching K.C. Hobson for the team lead in that category. The tie game didn’t last long, as Khalil Lee’s sharp single into right field in the subsequent inning brought home Jack Sundberg, again leveling the playing field.

However, the FerryHawks weren’t willing to concede. A powerful offensive surge in the middle innings saw a barrage of home runs. Chris Brito, Tsutsugo, and Aguilar went back-to-back-to-back with home runs, propelling the FerryHawks to a three-run advantage. The momentum didn’t wane, as Brandon Pugh added another home run in the fourth inning, with three more runs scored following Kahaloa’s departure from the game due to injury.

Southern Maryland fought back valiantly. Braxton Lee’s double paved the way for a run as the Blue Crabs began to claw their way back into contention. K.C. Hobson’s double in a later inning set the stage for Michael Baca’s ground ball that brought him home.

As the teams entered the 7th-inning stretch, the FerryHawks launched a relentless offensive onslaught, amassing five runs to secure a 14-6 victory decisively. This victory not only marked the series’s opening on a high note for the FerryHawks but also was emblematic of their intent to be a force to reckon with. Furthermore, the other teams in the division faced defeat, allowing the Blue Crabs to maintain their grip on the top spot by a narrow margin of half a game over York.

Looking ahead, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are gearing up for a doubleheader against the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday. The first game is slated to commence at 1:00 PM, with the second game scheduled to start just half an hour after the conclusion of the initial match. Spencer Johnston will take the mound for the Blue Crabs in the first game, while McKenzie Mills will bring the doubleheader to a close.

The series promises high-stakes action as the Blue Crabs and the FerryHawks vie for supremacy, each seeking to leave an indelible mark on this new island rivalry. The outcome of these games could have a lasting impact on the standings and the future of the ALPB North division.

