CALVERT COUNTY, MD — On Saturday, September 23, 2023, Calvert County will transform North Beach, often hailed as “The Jewel of the Chesapeake Bay,” into a hub of family-friendly festivities. Slated to commence at noon, visitors are invited to revel in the region’s finest offerings, from food to crafts, history, and scenic vistas.

The family fun activities are at the heart of the event, tailored to engage attendees of all ages. Children, in particular, will have a dedicated space for recreational pursuits. But the day isn’t just for the young ones. Gourmet enthusiasts can look forward to a culinary experience representative of Calvert’s signature tastes.

One of the day’s highlights will be the country’s culinary showcase. Attendees can relish various seafood delicacies, a testament to Calvert’s coastal heritage. For those who prefer beverages, locally brewed beer, and vintage wine stalls will be ready to quench their thirst. Local entrepreneurs also take this opportunity to introduce visitors to their unique products and services. From handcrafted items to unique souvenirs, shopping promises to be a delightful experience for all.

While the immediate allure might be the food and fun, Calvert County’s history stands as an irrefutable draw. Visitors can take a moment to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of stories that have shaped this region. Panoramic views of the Chesapeake Bay and the serene environment amplify the region’s appeal, reinforcing its reputation as a sought-after destination in Maryland.

The county’s tourism board encourages visitors to make the most of their trip. “Come early, stay late” seems to be the mantra, suggesting that a day might not be enough to soak in all that Calvert County offers.

This day-long event is expected to draw many tourists and locals alike. Given the diverse range of activities and experiences, the county aims to cement its status as a must-visit location in the state. Whether it’s the allure of mouth-watering seafood, the charm of local businesses, or the sheer beauty of North Beach, there’s something for everyone at this event.

In summary, September 23 promises to be a memorable day for Calvert County and its visitors. A blend of fun, food, history, and natural beauty awaits those who embark on this adventure. As preparations gain momentum, one thing is sure: North Beach is gearing up to showcase the very best of what Calvert County stands for.

