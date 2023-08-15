Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Show your love for Southern Maryland by powering authoritative, in-depth reporting about your community, and keeping access free for neighbors who need it.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
When News Matters, It Matters Where You Get Your News.
Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.