Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 7 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Show your love for Southern Maryland by powering authoritative, in-depth reporting about your community, and keeping access free for neighbors who need it.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
When News Matters, It Matters Where You Get Your News.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 7 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 6 mph.