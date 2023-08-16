BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of Health has introduced a new website that compiles vaccination clinics provided by local health departments nationwide, including back-to-school clinics for children and COVID-19 clinics. The site, health.maryland.gov/vaccines, will include information about flu vaccination clinics when they become available.

As the new school year approaches, health officials encourage parents to use these vaccination clinics or consult with their healthcare providers to keep their children’s routine vaccinations current.

Maryland has specific requirements for vaccination for participation in childcare and public schools, reflecting the commitment of parents statewide to protect their children with essential vaccinations. According to the latest figures, Maryland reported vaccination rates ranging from 98% to 99% for all students during the 2022-2023 period.

In light of these statistics, health authorities are amplifying the message to parents to continue this positive trend. They emphasize the importance of vaccinations in safeguarding children against preventable diseases and ensuring compliance with the state’s mandatory vaccination guidelines.

Maryland’s commendable vaccination rates contribute to a broader public health objective, reflecting a collective effort to protect not just individual children but the community. The new website serves as an accessible hub for parents and guardians to locate nearby vaccination clinics, accommodating various needs, including routine immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines, and eventually, flu shots.

Parents interested in learning more about protecting their children and themselves against preventable diseases through vaccinations are encouraged to visit health.maryland.gov/immunization.

The launch of this new site reflects the state’s commitment to fostering an informed and healthy community by making finding and scheduling vaccinations more straightforward. With the beginning of the school year on the horizon, the Maryland Department of Health hopes that the accessibility of this information will further encourage responsible immunization practices across the state.

The creation of this site and the high reported vaccination rates showcase Maryland’s success in immunization efforts, positioning the state as a leader in public health initiatives.

The new website is expected to strengthen the existing infrastructure supporting health in Maryland and ensure that vaccination information is readily accessible to all residents. By centralizing vaccination resources in one easy-to-navigate platform, Maryland is taking an essential step toward empowering its citizens with the necessary information and tools to maintain optimal health.

Like this: Like Loading...