The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will perform essential maintenance work on the MD 4 (Patuxent Beach Road)/Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge at the Calvert and St. Mary’s county line. The maintenance is scheduled for Thursday morning, August 17, with work commencing at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

During the one-hour maintenance period, one of the two lanes on the bridge will be closed, with the expected reopening of both lanes by 10 a.m. State Highway Administration crews will be on-site to take measurements for navigational lighting systems on the bridge. A flagging operation will be in place for no longer than an hour to safely guide motorists around the work zone.

Recognizing the inconvenience this may cause, the State Highway Administration has emphasized that this work is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. The SHA has asked drivers to slow down in the work zone, considering the safety of both drivers and the crews working to improve the roadways.

Those who need additional information or assistance related to the maintenance work may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The upcoming maintenance is a part of the ongoing efforts by the State Highway Administration to ensure the safety and integrity of Maryland’s transportation network. Road users are encouraged to stay informed about real-time traffic conditions by visiting md511.maryland.gov and to view a complete list of central State Highway Administration projects at roads.maryland.gov on the Project Portal or homepage.

The planned work on the MD 4 Bridge shows the State Highway Administration’s continuous commitment to maintaining the quality and safety of Maryland’s infrastructure, ensuring a smooth commute for motorists. As the region grows, such maintenance becomes increasingly crucial to keep up with the demands of traffic and the general wear and tear of everyday use.

Like this: Like Loading...