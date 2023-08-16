Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, 22 Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

WALDORF, MD – Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, 22, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, last year in Waldorf. The arrest was made by CCSO Warrant Fugitive Unit members on August 9 at 3 p.m., ending an extensive investigation into the case.

In October 2022, Garcia was shot multiple times inside a vehicle on Albermarle Place in Waldorf. The victim was promptly transported to a hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated a thorough investigation into the murder, following multiple leads. These efforts finally resulted in the identification of Colbert-Lyles as the prime suspect in the shooting.

An arrest warrant for Colbert-Lyles was obtained on July 28, setting the pursuit and eventual arrest by the CCSO Warrant Fugitive Unit in motion. The accused now faces significant charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related crimes.

Colbert-Lyles is currently held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, awaiting legal proceedings. Detective A. Worley is leading the ongoing investigation.

The local authorities have encouraged anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward. They stress the importance of public participation in creating a safer environment, and the resolution of this case serves as a testament to what can be achieved when law enforcement works closely with the community.

The investigation into the death of Aden Christopher Garcia stands as an example of justice being sought with determination and efficiency. The apprehension of Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles adds to the commitment of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in their fight against violence, and it marks an important milestone in their relentless pursuit of safety for all citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...