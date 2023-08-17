LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 16, 2023) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is all set to host its Annual Meeting on September 28, focusing on significant health issues facing St. Mary’s County. The meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland’s Center Hall at 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619.

The free event is open to all community members, providing an opportunity to gain insight from experts on various health-related subjects and updates on health improvement efforts: registration and more details.

A decade into its community service, the 2023 HSMP Annual Meeting promises to be a significant assembly. The morning sessions will be led by distinguished speakers, shedding light on four priority health challenges in St. Mary’s County, namely:

Behavioral Health, encompassing mental health and substance use prevention and control Chronic Disease Environmental Health Violence, Injury, and Trauma

These sessions aim to educate participants and cultivate solutions to enhance public health within the community.

The afternoon’s schedule will be dedicated to an interactive group planning activity. Participants will collaborate and brainstorm, utilizing their expertise to formulate action plans that address specific community health needs.

“This year’s annual meeting marks the 10th anniversary of HSMP,” expressed Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer and HSMP Co-Chair. “For those who want to get involved and do something meaningful to serve their community, this is a unique opportunity. Participants will also learn about the various health improvement initiatives HSMP has implemented in the past 10 years.”

A decade of service has enabled HSMP to be vital to St. Mary’s County’s public health landscape. The organization’s efforts in combating various health challenges reflect its commitment to fostering a healthy community.

The HSMP Annual Meeting is a platform for sharing insights, networking, and planning future strategies, ensuring continued progress in health-related domains.

For additional information on speakers, session topics, or more about the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, please visit the official website at healthystmarys.com/hsmpannual2023.

