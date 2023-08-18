DUBLIN, IRELAND – Two of college football’s most storied programs, Navy (0-0, 0-0 AAC) and #13 Notre Dame (0-0), are set to meet for the 96th time in history at Dublin’s sold-out Aviva Stadium. This high-profile faceoff will occur on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 pm local time (2:30 pm ET).

Game Overview:

The game will mark the third time Navy and Notre Dame square off in Dublin, Ireland. The two teams previously played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012, with Notre Dame winning both contests. The game will debut for Navy’s head football coach, Brian Newberry, and will feature one of the longest regular seasons in the country for Navy, starting with Notre Dame and ending on Dec. 9 against Army.

Notre Dame currently leads the series 81-13-1 and has won five in a row over the Mids. Navy’s last victory over Notre Dame was in 2016, in a tight game that ended 28-27.

Both teams have strong histories, with Notre Dame ranking fourth all-time with 938 wins and Navy ranking 25th with 733 wins. The two schools had played 93 consecutive times, marking the longest intersectional rivalry in college football, until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a cancellation.

An upset by Navy in this game would make Brian Newberry the first head coach in school history to defeat a ranked opponent in his first game. August 26 will be the earliest start to a Navy football season ever.

Broadcast Coverage:

NBC will televise the game with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sideline) handling the coverage. Additionally, the game will be streamed on Peacock and televised by Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK. The Navy Football Radio Network and other local stations will provide radio coverage.

Why We Play:

This game is a sporting event and a reminder of a strong historical connection between the two institutions. Notre Dame fell on hard times during World War II, facing stark financial problems. The Navy came to Notre Dame’s rescue, signing a contract and investing in the school’s infrastructure. Notre Dame has never forgotten this kindness and support, and the game symbolizes the enduring relationship between the two schools.

Scouting Report:

Notre Dame returns 11 starters from a team that finished 9-4 in 2022 and boasts Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Hartman. Navy’s performance in the last year’s game showed resilience, outscoring Notre Dame in the second half, but it was not enough, as Notre Dame won 35-32.

Aer Lingus College Football Classic Sold-Out:

The 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic has sold out, with over 40,000 international fans, including 39,000 fans from the United States, expected to make the trip. This represents a new world record for the most significant number of Americans to travel internationally for a single sporting event.

The College Football Classic has been independently valued at more than €147 million for the Irish economy. The game will also foster business, education, and cultural exchange opportunities between Ireland and the U.S.

Strong Ireland Ties For Two Navy Players:

Two Navy players, Colin O’Connor (Sr, WR) and D.J. Donovan (Jr, TE), have strong family ties to Ireland. Their Irish heritage and connections to Dublin and County Kerry are significant to the upcoming game.

Conclusion:

With a rich history, enduring connections, and the promise of thrilling on-field action, the Navy-Notre Dame game in Dublin celebrates college football at its best. Fans worldwide will be tuning in to witness this latest chapter in a rivalry that transcends sport and resonates deeply with so many.

