Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – August 18th

5:00pm – WIP Acoustic – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California Md

5:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:55pm – Island Music Band Camp Performance – Foster’s Grille – La Plata MD

6:00pm – One Foot in the Groove – Southern Trail – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Addison Bartlett – Geneny Winery & Vinyards – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – John Cain – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – GrooveSpan Trio – Our Lady Star of the Sea – Solomons MD

6:00pm – Funkzilla Trio – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:30pm – Anthony “Swamp Dog” Clark – Bowie Old Town Grille – Bowie MD

6:30pm – David Hamner – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Here’s To The Night – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Kayla & Johnny – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Doc Lohn – Swan Point Yacht & Country Club – Newburg MD

7:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – Beach Bumz – Summer Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

7:00pm – Wes Ryce – Salt Waterfront Kitchen – Ridge MD

8:00pm – Framing The Tin Man – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

9:00pm – 3AM Tokyo – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Saturday – August 19th

10:00am – G Frequency – Dragon Boat Races – Solomons MD

12:00pm – Justin Berdeguez – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

12:30pm – Bands & Brews 2023 – Del Ray Pizzeria – Alexandria VA w/3:00pm – Squid Inc, 12:30pm – Double Shard Audio –

1:00pm – California Bob – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Jaleisa Wilcox Benefit – Moose Lodge #495 – Mechanicsville MD w/Social, Foreign Company, HydraFX, Radio Roots –

2:00pm – Folk Salad – Perigeaux Vinyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – The Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

2:00pm – High Energy Band – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

3:00pm – John Luskey Duo- The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – Open Mic – Thursdays Bar & Grill – Owings MD

4:00pm – Justin Allen – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – The Dynamos / Revival – The Wharf – Leonardtown MD

5:30pm – Josh Airhart – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – 3 of a Kind – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Bradley Turner – Southern Trail Distillary – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Doc Lohn – Ledos Pizza & Seafood @ The Rivah – Cobb Island MD

6:00pm – Blakbyrds – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD

6:00pm – The Vicki Roberts Band – Dockside Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Wes Ryce – Yachting Center Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Thunderball – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Monkey Business – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – ReStart – Social Coffee House – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Billy Breslin – Olde Town Pub – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Mike Mead & Eric Wolf – Pirates Cove Dock Bar – Deale MD

7:00pm – GrooveSpan Duo – Wildewood Club House – California MD

7:00pm – Shane Graham – SALT Waterfront Kitchen – Ridge MD

7:00pm – 5 for 5$ Rock Show – Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Coast is Clear, Devil in Disguise, Elsewhere, Anxietia, Starworm –

8:00pm – Doc Lohn – Ledos Pizza & Seafood @ The Rivah – Cobb Island MD

8:00pm – Girl Crush – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – Paradox – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Steve Nelson & Friends – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – Parker Barrow – The Renegade – Arlington VA

8:00pm – HydraFX – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

9:00pm – Hit or Miss – The Harbour Grille – Woodbridge VA

9:00pm – Priceless Advice – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – Maryland Monroe – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – August 20th

1:00pm – Run Catch Rain – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

1:00pm – John Cain – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Nightcap – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Southbound 4 – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

2:00pm – John Luskey – Skippers Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar – Deale MD

2:00pm – Mike Mead – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Parker Barrow – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

3:00pm – Flippin’ Eyelids – Spring Cove Marina – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Topside – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Chesapeake Sons – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – Billy Breslin Trio – SALT Waterfront Kitchen – Ridge MD

3:00pm – Wesley Spangler – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsvile MD

3:00pm – Southbound 4 – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Funkzilla Unplugged – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – The Whiskey Brothers – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

3:00pm – Doc Lohn – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Jack McNutt – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – Scuttlebutt Restaurant & Marina – Cobb Island MD

5:00pm – Shane Graham – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Tribute to ABBA – Calvert Marine Museum – Solomons MD

Monday – August 21st

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – August 22nd

5:00pm – Heritage 485 – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollwood MD

Wednesday – August 23rd

4:00pm – Ryan Webster – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Will Benthal – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick & Rob Blake

7:30pm – Open Mic w/Jack McNutt – BRügarten @ SOF – Leonardtown MD

