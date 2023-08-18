LEONARDTOWN, MD – A multi-agency initiative to combat the rising number of traffic-related fatalities has been launched in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, on August 17, 2023. The “Slow Down St. Mary’s” campaign aims to reduce speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving, which have been significant contributors to this year’s crashes.

With eight deaths stemming from fatal motor vehicle collisions this year compared to ten in all of 2022, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office have come together for this critical initiative. These figures exclude several severe yet non-fatal injuries resulting from vehicle collisions.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall and Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Commander Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol are focusing their joint effort on changing driver behavior by issuing citations. The initiative will specifically target:

Aggressive driving

Reckless driving

Negligent driving

Speeding

Participation in a race or speed contest

Driving while using handheld devices

Failure to stop for a stopped school bus

Exceeding speed limits in school zones

Other traffic infractions leading to accidents

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling and her team will ensure strict fines and point assessment penalties for these infractions.

“Slow Down St. Mary’s” is more than just an effort to enforce speed limits. It emphasizes the importance of operating vehicles safely and respecting other motorists sharing the roads. The cooperative endeavor aims to save lives and address the dangerous trends affecting the St. Mary’s community.

Speeding and aggressive driving have been persistent road issues, leading to fatal accidents and serious injuries. The initiative promotes responsible driving habits and enhances the community’s safety.

The collaboration between different county agencies marks a significant step toward achieving better road safety in St. Mary’s County. By addressing the contributing factors to the accidents and focusing on changing driver behaviors, authorities hope to make a tangible impact on the safety of their roads.

The initiative is expected to be closely monitored, and officials will likely provide updates on its progress. Community members and motorists are urged to comply with the campaign’s guidelines to ensure a safer driving environment in St. Mary’s County.

