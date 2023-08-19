(HOLLYWOOD, MD) – A trooper-involved shooting in Hollywood, Maryland, is under investigation by the Maryland State Police. The incident, involving two troopers and a 22-year-old man, occurred late Friday evening in St. Mary’s County.

According to preliminary information, two troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack were called to the 44000 block of West Mervell Court shortly before 10:55 p.m. on Friday. They responded to a report of a possible suicidal person identified as Anthony Oliveras Jr. of Hollywood, Maryland.

Upon arriving at the residence, the troopers, including a four-year veteran and a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy, were confronted by Oliveras, who was armed with a knife. Oliveras allegedly lunged toward one of the troopers, attempting to stab him. The knife pierced the trooper’s uniform and ballistic vest.

Both troopers fired their agency-issued firearms, striking Oliveras. Immediate aid was rendered by the two troopers, another trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack, and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. All were at the scene either during or shortly after the incident. Oliveras was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown by the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad and later flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., for further treatment.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South arrived at the scene to lead the investigation. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting a concurrent investigation. Both troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave, following standard procedure.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division assisted. The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted. Maryland State Police are consulting with the Independent Investigations Division at the Office of the Attorney General’s Office as the investigation continues. No charges have been filed at this time.

