ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Averi Miller, a senior from Phoenix, Arizona, representing the Navy, was bestowed with the honor of the Patriot League Preseason Setter of the Year, the league announced today. Her recognition came in voting by the league’s volleyball head coaches and sports information contacts. Along with Miller, her teammates Maggie Bodman (Sr., Northbrook, Ill.) and Jordan Llewellyn (Sr., Port Deposit, Md.) were named to the seven-player preseason all-league team.

In further voting, Navy’s team was placed third in the league’s preseason poll.

Miller’s achievement builds on a successful last season, where she received second-team all-league accolades. Her remarkable average of 10.57 assists per set during the regular season positioned her at the league’s top.

Maggie Bodman is no stranger to honors, having earned all-league recognition in each of her first three seasons. Last year, her performance stood out with a .382 hitting percentage leading the league and ranking fifth with an average of 1.03 blocks per set in league matches.

Jordan Llewellyn’s contribution to the team also earned attention, as she ranked third in the league in both kills (3.42) and aces (0.48) per set against league opponents last season, securing second-league all-league laurels.

In the preseason poll, Navy received two first-place votes and 98 points overall, leading to a third-place finish. The team appears poised for success as they return their 2022 starting lineup and all but one letter winner from last year’s team. This group finished third during the regular season with an 11-5 record, posted an overall score of 16-12, and advanced to the Patriot League Tournament championship match.

The Navy’s next engagement will begin the regular season with the Aug. 25-26 UAlbany Invitational, where they will face Syracuse, UCF, and UAlbany. They will kick off their home slate from Sept. 1-3 with the 12th edition of the Kristen Dickmann Invitational, facing opponents Utah Valley, Old Dominion, and Maryland.

This announcement adds to the anticipation for the upcoming season, highlighting key players and setting the stage for a thrilling competition within the Patriot League. With the return of the talented starting lineup, Navy’s volleyball team will be one to watch in the 2023 season.

2023 Patriot League Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year: Zeynep Uzen, American, Gr., OH

2023 Patriot League Volleyball Preseason Libero of the Year: Jordan Hardy, Bucknell, Jr., L

2023 Patriot League Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year: Averi Miller , Navy, Sr., S

2023 Patriot League Volleyball Preseason All-League Team

Zeynep Uzen, American, Gr., OH

Paige Fixemer, Army West Point, Sr., MB

Abby Shadwick, Colgate, Jr., OH

Lauren Link, Loyola Maryland, Sr., OH

Maggie Bodman , Navy, Sr., MB

Jordan Llewellyn , Navy, Sr., OH

Averi Miller , Navy, Sr., S

2023 Patriot League Volleyball Preseason Poll

Colgate – 126 (14 first-place votes)

Army West Point – 124 (2)

Navy – 98 (2)

American – 78

Bucknell – 68

Loyola Maryland – 67

Lehigh – 41

Lafayette – 30

Holy Cross – 16

