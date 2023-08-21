The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the release of four new Forever stamps, celebrating the festive spirit of Christmas through the imagery of snow globes. Set to be unveiled on September 19 at 11 a.m. MDT, each stamp showcases an artistic rendering of a wintertime or seasonal motif.

The new Snow Globes stamps were designed by the renowned artist Gregory Manchess, who employed oil paint to capture the magical essence of Christmas within four distinct scenes. The stamps feature a snowman, Santa Claus perched on a chimney, a magnificent deer, and a Christmas tree.

These commemorative stamps are part of a free and public first-day-of-issue event at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 189 Boreas Pass Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/snowglobes.

The news of this special issue has been circulating on social media, tagged with the hashtag #SnowGlobesStamps.

Participants in the launch event include Sheila Holman, vice president of marketing at USPS; Harry Rinker, a member of the USPS Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee; and the stamp artist Gregory Manchess.

Snow globes, widely cherished by children and adults, vary in design and purpose. They may be considered miniature works of art, kitschy souvenirs, or symbols of childhood nostalgia. A typical snow globe consists of a transparent container filled with liquid, encompassing a central figure or scene. When shaken, the “flitter,” or technical term for the “snow,” creates a brief storm that enchants the viewer.

The Snow Globes stamps will be issued in booklets of 20 Forever stamps, each holding a value equal to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. This means they will always remain equal in value to the ongoing rate for First-Class Mail, despite any potential changes in postage costs.

With this new series, the U.S. Postal Service continues its tradition of releasing holiday-themed stamps, connecting millions of people through the joyful and sentimental imagery of the season.

For collectors, enthusiasts, and those who appreciate the whimsical nature of snow globes, the new Snow Globes stamps offer an opportunity to commemorate the holiday season with a touch of creativity and flair.

