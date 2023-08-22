LEONARDTOWN, MD — Leonardtown is preparing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its designation as an Arts & Entertainment (A&E) District with a month-long series of vibrant arts and entertainment events in September. The only A&E District in Southern Maryland, Leonardtown will commemorate this significant milestone with art displays, music performances, and fireworks, among other festivities.

A&E First Friday All Weekend Celebration The celebration kicks off on September 1st with the A&E First Friday All Weekend Celebration, featuring art, music, performances, and a thrilling fireworks finale. Local businesses will open at 11 a.m. for the Art Walk 2023, where visitors can view artwork by local artists and vote for their favorite throughout the day.

The day will include live music by Dr. Ceylon Mitchell, a contemporary classic flutist, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and improvisational jazz guitarist Jan Knutson from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Square. An aerial and fire dancing performance by the Vertical Dance Company in LTown Alley will round out from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Leonardtown Wharf Activities on September 2nd, Leonardtown Wharf will be the location for a day of creativity and fun, starting with the 2nd Annual Sidewalk Art Contest. Artists can register for free online at www.bit.ly/sidewalkartcontest or in person on the day of the event in one of four categories. Over $1,500 in cash prizes and gifts will be awarded.

The On the Water’s Edge Music Series Season Finale, part of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival, will occur at the Leonardtown Wharf from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Local favorites Phillip Michael Parsons, John Zimmerman, and Girl Crush will perform. The winners of the Sidewalk Art Contest will be announced at 5 p.m. during the concert.

Fireworks Spectacular and Additional Attractions The day will conclude with a Fireworks Spectacular over Breton Bay, sponsored by local businesses. Attendees can enjoy the event from land or by boat. The Leonardtown Trolley will be free, with the route and map available at www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtowntrolley. A secondary trolley will shuttle attendees from Washington St. to the Wharf and from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Note that Wharf Hill will be closed to vehicular traffic, and public parking will not be available at the Wharf after 2 p.m. Free shuttle service and overflow parking will be provided.

Further Information These highlighted events are just a glimpse of what Leonardtown has planned for Arts & Entertainment Month. For more details and a complete itinerary, visit www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownae. Join Leonardtown’s community in celebrating a decade of arts and entertainment and discover why it’s a Most Exceptional Place.

