LEXINGTON PARK, MD – A youth football game turned chaotic as bystanders became involved in physical fights at Lancaster Park on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at around 2:18 pm. Officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police were dispatched to quell the disturbance, eventually deploying OC (pepper) spray to stop the fighting and disperse the crowd.

The incident began during an Under-14 (U14) football match at the park. As tensions escalated, the situation grew to a point that required a significant police presence. Due to the crowd’s size and ongoing aggression, additional assistance was initially sought from neighboring law enforcement agencies, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and Charles County Sheriff’s Office. However, the situation was controlled before their arrival, leading to the cancelation of the additional units.

Several police units handled the incident, and their rapid response and use of OC spray proved effective in dispersing the crowd. While the situation was eventually stabilized, the aftermath has led to an ongoing investigation to determine possible criminal charges against those involved in the altercation. As of the latest update, no arrests related to the incident have been made.

The investigation remains active, with law enforcement urging those who may have information or video footage of the incident to come forward. Deputy First Class (DFC) Alvey #275 handles the case, and anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact her at 301-475-4200 ext. 8107 or via email at Artina.alvey@stmaryscountymd.gov.

This episode highlights the importance of maintaining civility during youth sports events. It’s a stark reminder that emotions can run high and lead to unexpected and regrettable outcomes, especially in crowded settings where various age groups are present.

The incident has sparked a conversation among community leaders and sports organizations, highlighting the need for continued vigilance, education, and preventive measures to ensure that youth sporting events remain safe and enjoyable for everyone involved.

Local authorities have confirmed that they are committed to thoroughly investigating the matter and will take necessary actions to hold those responsible accountable.

