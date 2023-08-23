CHARLES COUNTY, MD – The Charles County Planning Commission convened on August 21, 2023, to examine a proposed zoning map amendment application (ZMA 23-01). The application targets rezoning a 1.748-acre portion of a 3.02-acre property at 3620 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601, currently home to a Dash-In convenience store and gas station.

Rezoning Proposal

Mr. Kirby Bloss from Charles County Zoning Administration presented the proposal to switch the zoning from rural conservation to community commercial. This change is vital in aligning with the neighborhood’s character transformation since Charles County’s last comprehensive rezoning in 1996.

Mark Mud, representing the Wills Group, stressed the significance of rezoning for Dashen’s expansion plans. “As to our application, under our current regulations, we are required to provide enough information to prove that a change in the neighborhood’s character has occurred,” Mud clarified.

Tony Williams, the Director of Real Estate at Dash-In Food Stores Inc., outlined the company’s intentions if the rezoning is approved. The plans include possible enhancements to the existing facility, reflecting Dash-In’s adaptability to community requirements and consumer behavior trends. Williams emphasized that the rezoning would “allow Dash-In to remain competitive in our industry” and “increase service, self-serve options, service, self-service, checkout, and online ordering.”

Community’s Response

The community’s reaction to the proposal has been mixed, with 11 supporting letters and 14 opposing. While county staff acknowledged the neighborhood’s change, they found discrepancies with the proposed rezoning about the county’s plans, including the septic tier map and the comprehensive water and sewer plan.

The parcel’s intricate zoning history was discussed, with commission members recognizing that the land had always been partially inside and outside the development district.

Additional Meeting Highlights

Earlier, a member recused himself from agenda item six B, watershed conservation District ZTA 22-170, due to connections with the Bryans Road community. Standard procedural matters were attended to, and a brief pause was made to rectify online communication platform issues.

Previous meeting minutes from July 17, 2023, were approved, the chairperson’s comments were noted, and no personal appearances were reported.

Conclusion

The session ended without immediate resolution, highlighting the rezoning proposal’s complexity within the county’s planning context. The application remains under consideration.

The rezoning request signifies a major growth strategy move for Dash-In Food Stores Inc. and the Wills Group. If sanctioned, it could usher in substantial enhancements to the location, possibly affecting Charles County’s convenience store industry.

Like this: Like Loading...