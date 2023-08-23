STATEN ISLAND, NY (Tuesday, August 22) — In a thrilling display of power and strategy, the Staten Island FerryHawks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-1 in the series opener, leading in the fight for a playoff spot.

The two teams, previously tied for second place, clashed fiercely on the field as the Blue Crabs sought redemption after a prior three-game sweep in Staten Island.

The FerryHawks, eager to maintain their winning momentum, exploded in the opening inning with a five-run performance. Justin Williams played a key role in this strong start, belting his second home run as a FerryHawk. This five-run surge set the tone for the rest of the game, putting the Hawks in the driving seat.

In response, the Blue Crabs made an effort to close the gap. Isaias Quiroz struck a fastball deep into right-center, narrowing the score to 5-1. The Crabs could not capitalize further despite loading the bases with one out in the third inning.

Staten Island continued to exhibit strength, with Chris Brito securing an RBI in the seventh inning. This move extended the FerryHawks’ lead to five runs, cementing their dominance. The game ended at 6-1, a hard-fought victory for the Hawks and a disappointing loss for the Blue Crabs.

The defeat dropped the Blue Crabs’ record to 52-50 for the year and 21-18 in the second half. The loss also pushed the Crabs into third place in the division, two games behind Lancaster.

Blue Crabs’ pitcher Tony Dibrell, who started the game, found it a challenging matchup. The first inning was particularly tough for him, and the team never quite recovered.

The series is far from over, however. Ian Kahaloa is set to pitch for Southern Maryland in game two, scheduled for 6:35 PM. Fans can follow the action live on FloBaseball, where the game will be streamed.

Both teams remain eager to secure their playoff positions, and this series is crucial in determining their fate. As the competition heats up, every inning, every pitch, and every swing will be under scrutiny, with each play having the potential to shift the balance in favor of one team or the other.

Like this: Like Loading...