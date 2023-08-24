LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks men’s soccer team has opened the season with two consecutive losses, falling 0-2-0 after games against the Harcum College Bears and the CCBC Essex Knights.

On Friday, Aug. 18, CSM lost 6-1 to the Harcum College Bears in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Following this defeat, the Hawks were beaten 5-2 by the CCBC Essex Knights in La Plata, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The Hawks’ game against Harcum witnessed a strong performance by freshman forward Eliass Elfasoukhi, who scored on a free kick in the 55th minute. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough to hold off the Bears, who scored three goals in each half. Freshmen goalkeepers John Miller and Wyatt Hixson were active, recording six and seven saves, respectively, playing one half each.

Other notable statistics from the match include Elfasoukhi taking five shots, sophomore forward Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson registering four, freshman defenders Bryce Wilcher CJ Brady, and freshman midfielder Bilal Driouich contributing with a total of four shots.

Against CCBC Essex, the Hawks were down 4-0 at halftime. The scoring summary of the first half included goals from Zach Eichelberger at 9:37 and 23:20, Angel Chavez at 17:31, and Cesar Rubio-Amaya at 35:56.

In the 58th minute, Mbia Sampson broke the shutout for CSM with a penalty kick. CCBC Essex added their final goal in the 70th minute, with CSM’s Brady scoring the second goal for the Hawks in the 79th minute on a remarkable shot taken near midfield. A free kick tap pass from Driouich assisted this goal.

Freshman goalkeeper Baptiste Berthozat started his first game in goal for CSM, playing all 90 minutes and making three saves.

Game Leaders for CCBC Essex included two players (#7, #9) with 2 goals each, Angel Chavez with 4 assists, and Zach Eichelberger leading with 4 shots. Colton Drought made 2 saves for the Knights.

The game’s team statistics show CCBC Essex taking 11 shots (8 on goal) compared to CSM’s 6 (4 on goal). Both teams demonstrated sportsmanship, with CCBC Essex having 7 fouls to CSM’s 4, and the teams taking 7 and 5 corner kicks, respectively.

Up Next: The Hawks are set to take on the Frederick Community College Cougars on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. in La Plata, Maryland. The upcoming match provides a crucial opportunity for CSM to gain traction and turn their season around.

