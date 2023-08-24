On August 8, 2023, the Charles County Board of Education held its routine meeting, revealing essential updates encompassing school openings, the FY2024 budget, policies, and more. The event was broadcast live and is available on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page, with the meeting agenda posted on Board Docs.

Superintendent’s Preparations: Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., the Superintendent of Schools, detailed the efforts made in preparation for the school year beginning on August 28. She praised students who acquired their high school diplomas via summer school programs and elaborated on the Summer Boost and Summer Meals initiatives. Navarro also introduced the “Where’s the Bus?” app and inaugurated two educational facilities, the Early Learning Center in La Plata and Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA). The full report and video are here, starting at the 43-second mark.

Current State of Schools: Chief of Teaching and Learning Kevin Lowndes, along with Marvin Jones, Ed.D., chief of schools, shared a PowerPoint presentation regarding the present state of the educational system. The presentation covers student achievement, reading and math targets, and other key objectives. The complete presentation can be viewed here, beginning at the 7-minute and 4-second mark.

FY2024 Budget Outline: Karen Acton, the chief financial officer, and Eric Schwartz, staff attorney, presented the allocated FY2024 budget, detailing aspects such as advertising services, contracted services, and professional conferences. Schwartz emphasized the need for a clear understanding of the Board’s policies regarding what constitutes “related to official duties.” The entire presentation is accessible here, at the 1-hour and 56-minute mark.

Policy 5157.7 Update: An update concerning Policy 5157.7, related to the search of students, was delivered by Schwartz. It will be discussed in the September 13 and October 10, 2023 meetings. The related PowerPoint can be accessed here, and the update can be seen at the 2-hour and 17-minute mark.

Blueprint Implementation Status: Chris Miller, the coordinator for district innovation, revealed the latest developments in implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The report can be read here, with the update visible at the 2-hour and 20-minute mark.

Annual Resolutions: The Board reviewed recurring resolutions that will be acknowledged throughout the year, including those related to various national and educational recognitions such as Women’s History Month, American Education Week, and more.

The meeting also highlighted upcoming honors such as The Washington Post’s Principal and Maryland Teacher of the Year programs, employee retirement, Inclusion and Diversity Month, and the “Be the Difference” Award for outstanding volunteers.

The information provided by the Charles County Board of Education displays an ongoing commitment to transparency, academic achievement, and fostering a healthy educational environment within the community.

