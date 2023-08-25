ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a display of extraordinary sportsmanship, junior forward Alexa Riddle from Tomball, Texas, is named this week’s NAAA Athlete of the Week, presented by Northrop Grumman. This announcement comes after Riddle’s outstanding performance for the Navy’s women’s soccer team, who have begun their season with a 1-0-1 record after matches against Charleston Southern and St. John’s.

Playing as a prominent attacker for the Mids, Riddle was an essential force in both games last week. She played for over 70 minutes in the Navy’s contests against Charleston Southern on Thursday and St. John’s on Sunday. Her most notable achievement was netting the game-winning goal against Charleston Southern in the 66th minute. This win highlights Navy’s undefeated start at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. Junior forward netted game-winning goal versus Charleston Southern

Throughout the week, Riddle’s dedication was reflected in her statistics. She took eight shots in total, with five on goal. The fact that Navy didn’t lose a game at home adds to her impressive record.

Her commendable history as a two-time All-Patriot League honoree and the winner of the 2021 Patriot League Rookie of the Year attests to Riddle’s continual prowess on the soccer field. Over the first 39 games of her collegiate career, she scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

The excitement around Navy’s soccer continues as Riddle and her teammates prepare for non-conference action this Thursday evening.

Riddle’s recognition as the NAAA Athlete of the Week is a personal achievement and an indication of the Navy’s strong start to the season. With dedicated players like her, the Navy’s women’s soccer team appears on the right track for success in the coming matches.

This upcoming game against the University of Maryland will surely attract attention from fans and followers, keeping a close eye on Riddle’s performance and Navy’s progression in the season.

