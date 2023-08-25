STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Blue Crabs emerged victorious in a decisive 12-4 win over the FerryHawks, securing second place and moving just one game behind Lancaster for the lead in the North Division.

After losing the series’ first game, the Blue Crabs fought back to even the score in game two, forcing a rubber match on Thursday. Both teams had equal records of 22-18 heading into the game, with high tensions as the series’ winner would claim second place.

Jack Sundberg set a new career high in home runs, sending a ball over the right-field wall, enabling the Blue Crabs to lead after just one batter. The advantage expanded to 4-0 in the fourth inning, with key doubles from Jimmy Kerrigan, K.C. Hobson, and Philip Caulfield.

Despite the early deficit, the FerryHawks mounted a spirited response in the fourth frame, plating three runners and trimming the Crab’s lead to just two runs.

The Blue Crabs’ offense remained hot throughout the game, scoring two more runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth. By the sixth inning, the surging Crabs had established a four-run cushion.

The ninth inning witnessed a standout 450-foot home run from Kerrigan, his fourth as a Blue Crab. Sundberg and Ian Yetsko contributed three more RBIs, leading to the blowout 12-4 win.

The Southern Maryland bullpen executed impeccably, with Jacques Pucheu, Andre Scrubb, and Bruce Rondón delivering four scoreless innings to bridge Spencer Johnston to victory.

The Blue Crabs’ triumph places them firmly in second place, trailing Lancaster by just one game in the North Division.

The series win also sets the stage for an exciting showdown at home, where the Blue Crabs will face Lexington for three games. ALPB Pitcher of the Year Daryl Thompson will make his highly anticipated return, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The victory over the FerryHawks reflects the Blue Crabs’ resilience and potential as a strong contender in the North Division. Their success in the series showcases a combined effort from both batters and pitchers, ensuring that the team remains a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.

