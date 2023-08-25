Local authorities in St. Mary’s County and Calvert County have raised their opposition to a proposed toll bridge. A recent meeting saw comprehensive discussions about the toll bridge, the summer MaCo Conference, issues related to education funding, and an incident at a youth sports event.

During the meeting, Commissioner Eric Colvin shared his thoughts about the MaCo Conference, topics discussed, and, more crucially, the Thomas Johnson Bridge. United Bridge Partners, a private firm, had presented their plan to construct bridges and charge tolls, and Commissioner Colvin voiced his disapproval.

In his remarks, Colvin said, “I’m still opposed to a toll bridge going in there. We discussed it with the State Department of Transportation last week. And there are no actionable items right now on it. There are no plans in the works. The state is not planning to put a new bridge, let alone a toll bridge, in its place right now.”

Commissioner Colvin conducted a non-scientific poll on his website and Facebook page to gather public opinion on the matter. The poll found significant opposition to a toll bridge in St. Mary’s County (93%), Calvert County (94%), other Maryland counties (94%), and outside Maryland (88%). Colvin pointed out the importance of the Thomas Johnson Bridge, which averages 25,000 crossings a day, making it a vital regional transport route.

In his remarks, Commissioner Alderson focused on the MaCo Conference’s value, emphasizing the bipartisan nature of the discussions. He expressed concerns over funding for the blueprint education plan, with some rural counties particularly worried about meeting the state’s mandates. “We have to sit down, and we can, everybody can sit and brainstorm how we can present stuff to the governor and say, Hey, this is what we need to do. We should explore this to make it easier on the taxpayers in Maryland,” Alderson said.

The meeting also featured discussions on the upcoming school year and the safety of youth sports. Commissioner Alderson urged caution around school buses and highlighted the Tri-County Council’s 12th annual Southern Maryland hiring event.

A recent incident at Lancaster Park involving parents at a youth sports event was also addressed. Commissioner’s expressed shock and sadness, praising the Sheriff’s Department and Parks team for handling the situation. They commended the sheriff’s department and parks and recs team for handling the situation; they quickly got it under control. No one was injured.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the authorities’ commitment to their communities and a willingness to work across party lines to support essential programs and maintain the welfare of their people.

