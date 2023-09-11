CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD — A fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred on September 3, 2023, in Bayside Road and Research Lane in Chesapeake Beach, as reported by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 4:48 p.m. and prompted a thorough investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Team.

James Duncan, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Bayside Road when he struck 43-year-old Patrick Brooks, also of Chesapeake Beach. Brooks was walking north but in the southbound lane at the time of the collision. Preliminary findings suggest Brooks was walking in the center of the lane when the accident occurred. Tragically, Brooks suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the gravity of the situation, the Crash Reconstruction Team of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation, led by Deputy First Class M. Lewis. Authorities are urging anyone who might have witnessed the crash to come forward. Witnesses can contact DFC Lewis at 410-535-2800 or by email at mike.lewis.jr@calvertcountymd.gov. It is crucial to reference case number 23-62542 when providing information.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau was the first to respond to the crash report. While it’s unclear why Brooks was walking in the southbound lane, the ongoing investigation will seek to answer this, among other questions. It’s worth noting that no charges have been filed against Duncan as of this writing.

