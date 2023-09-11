ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a decisive three-minute stretch at the end of the first half, the Navy men’s soccer team conceded two goals, resulting in a 2-0 loss to Longwood Lancers on Friday night. The matchup unfolded at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility and marked the end of Navy’s four-game homestand.

The defeat brings Navy’s season record to 2-3-0, while Longwood remains unbeaten with a 3-0-1 tally.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Despite setting the offensive pace early in the game, Navy found itself thwarted by Longwood’s goalkeeper Max Hinke. He made crucial saves in the 15th and 16th minutes, denying Navy’s sophomore A.J. Schuetz, senior David Jackson, and sophomore Andrew Schug from finding the back of the net.

Longwood’s defense held firm against the Midshipmen’s early onslaught, offering a glimpse of their capabilities with off-target shots and valuable saves by Navy’s junior goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook in the 32nd and 37th minutes.

The pivotal moments came at the end of the first half. Longwood struck first in the 42nd minute when Darcy Moffat’s pressure caused a defensive lapse from Navy, resulting in an own goal. Two minutes later, Simao Coelho doubled the Lancers’ lead, making it 2-0.

Navy put up a resilient fight in the second half, outshooting Longwood 11-5, but failed to make a comeback. Hinke’s three additional saves and two shots from Navy hitting the woodwork left the Midshipmen scoreless.

Longwood’s Hinke ended his night with six saves, securing his second shutout of the season. On the flip side, Navy’s Holbrook recorded two saves.

Head Coach Tim O’Donohue commented on the match: “We had another game where we put together great stretches and dominated play at times, but we gave up some uncharacteristic goals. We have to be able to convert more with all the amount of chances we’ve been creating.”

Match Notes:

This loss disrupts Navy’s four-game winning streak against Longwood, making the all-time series 7-5-0 in favor of Navy.

Longwood’s clean sheet also ended David Jackson’s four-game point streak.

Navy has outshot all five of its opponents this season, registering 15-plus shots in each game.

Sophomore Bryce Robisch made his first career start, clocking 51 minutes on the field.

What’s Next:

Navy is set to begin a three-game road trip, with their next match slated for Monday night at 7 p.m. against George Mason in Fairfax, Va.

Like this: Like Loading...