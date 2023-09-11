ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Emily Boutin and Ellie Abraham led the Navy women’s cross country team to a sweeping victory at the annual Navy Invitational on Saturday. The team amassed 39 points in the 6K race, securing an 11-point lead over their closest competitors.

In a show of tactical skill and athletic prowess, the Mids dominated not just the 6K varsity race but also an Open 5K event. In the latter, Navy runners occupied eight of the top 10 spots. Milana Breuninger, Katelyn Pepin, and Susanna Henderson clinched the top three positions with times of 20:07.77, 20:24.03, and 20:28.12, respectively.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

“The women ran a smart race today,” said head coach Kim Lewnes. “We were conservative from the start, so they were ready to finish with a strong second half.” Lewnes also noted that many of the team members set personal records (PRs) on the home course, praising the team’s performance under challenging weather conditions.

Boutin, who coach Lewnes referred to as “Boots,” clocked a time of 20:50.1, marking her first meet of the season. Abraham followed with a strong 21:48.79 time. Other standout performers included McKenna Brophy, who took 10th place with a time of 22:41.88. Mia-Claire Kezal and Caroline Harding contributed to Navy’s winning tally, finishing 12th and 14th with times of 22:48.77 and 23:00.45, respectively.

George Washington University finished as the runner-up with 50 points, followed by the University of Maryland, which totaled 54 points. Rounding out the top five were Lock Haven with 126 points and American University with 134.

Beyond the top performers, the depth of Navy’s team was evident as all seven remaining runners finished in the top 35. Among them were Sarah Colebrooke, who finished 20th with a time of 23:32.13, and Shannon Clancy and Kate Leddy who finished 23rd and 24th, respectively.

This collective effort speaks volumes about the team’s depth and competitive spirit, especially considering that many of the freshmen runners are just getting up to speed following Plebe Summer.

The Midshipmen now look ahead to their next competition at the Panorama Farms Invitational, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23. The upcoming meet will be hosted by the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

The Navy women’s cross country team appears to be a strong contender this season, and their performance at the Navy Invitational sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting fall for collegiate cross country.

Like this: Like Loading...