SOLOMONS, MD – The Calvert Marine Museum is gearing up to host the 45th annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum is offering free admission, ensuring that the day-long festival is accessible to everyone. The event is a longstanding tradition in Southern Maryland and brings the community together to celebrate the Patuxent River’s cultural and environmental significance.

This year’s PRAD has a packed agenda, offering an entire weekend’s worth of activities all in a single day. Visitors can look forward to live music performances, boat rides, arts and crafts, and more. The event will feature musical acts like SOMD Jazz Orchestra, Jay Armsworthy & the Eastern Tradition, Groove Span, and Bush Mill Band. Throughout the day, they will perform at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion. Credit: Calvert Marine Museum Credit: Calvert Marine Museum Credit: Calvert Marine Museum Credit: Calvert Marine Museum

Food vendors will be present at the venue, offering a variety of dining options to attendees. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase. Nonprofit and community organizations focused on preserving and celebrating the Patuxent River will host various exhibits and demonstrations. Topics will range from oyster farming and native plants to local wildlife conservation.

Children and families have plenty of interactive experiences to choose from. They can build their toy boats, visit a petting zoo, or even adopt an animal. Additionally, free boat cruises will be available aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, Witch of the Wave, Draketail, and Poe Skiff. Rowboat and pedal boat rides and the opportunity to navigate a remote-controlled sailboat are also available.

Visitors can explore various exhibits inside the museum that will provide additional interactive experiences. The Museum Store will feature new and unique items related to the Chesapeake Bay, ideal for early holiday shopping. Guests are also encouraged to greet the museum’s resident North American river otters, Chessie Grace and Calvert.

PRAD is a community-driven event with support from several organizations, including the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners. The festival aims to enhance public awareness about the Patuxent River’s importance and foster support for environmental programs and tourism activities centered around the river and its tributaries.

The event serves as a public forum that reflects the collective commitment to preserving the Patuxent River. By bringing the community together, PRAD organizers aim to bolster local support for the environmental programs and tourism activities that help maintain the quality of life in the area.

For more information, you can visit the Calvert Marine Museum’s website.

Like this: Like Loading...