FAIRFAX, Va. — In a dominant performance, George Mason University’s men’s soccer team defeated the Navy Midshipmen 4-0 Monday evening at George Mason Stadium. The game was Navy’s final non-conference match before commencing their Patriot League schedule.

The teams vied aggressively in the early minutes of the first half before George Mason broke through, scoring two crucial goals in the 27th and 30th minutes. A third goal scored merely 30 seconds into the second half, and a fourth in the game’s closing moments sealed Navy’s fate.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Navy’s junior goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook was tested early, stopping a pair of chances in the first five minutes. Senior Jason Aoyama retaliated with a shot on goal, forcing a save from George Mason’s Jaume Salvado.

The deadlock broke in the 27th minute when George Mason’s Asparuh Slavov took a shot that Holbrook saved. Souley Diouf collected the rebound and netted it from just outside the six-yard line, marking the first score of the game. A little over three minutes later, Slavov scored, capitalizing on a cross from Giovanni Sanna-Lenzi to shoot into the top right corner.

Emerging from halftime, George Mason wasted no time expanding their lead. A ball from Sanna-Lenzi set up Diouf for a shot that floated over Holbrook’s head, scored in the 46th minute. Despite Holbrook’s additional saves, George Mason maintained their pressure and secured their fourth goal in the 87th minute. Ahmed Mohamed assisted Davis Crittenden, who successfully bypassed the Navy defense to land the ball in the low right corner.

Jaume Salvado ended the match with a shutout, recording two saves. Holbrook, on the other hand, registered a season-high six saves.

Navy’s Head Coach Tim O’Donohue expressed disappointment, stating, “A really disappointing performance. We have to be resilient, learn from our first six games and come out and defend the Patriot League. It’s a new season now and we have to approach it that way and have a short memory.”

Additional Notes:

The win shifts the all-time series between the two teams to 8-4-3 in favor of George Mason. It also snapped Navy’s three-game undefeated streak against the Patriots.

This was the first game of the season in which Navy was outshot by its opponent.

What’s Next:

Navy will kick off its Patriot League play on Saturday, Sept. 16, facing Loyola at the Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore, with the match set for 5 p.m.

