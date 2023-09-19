WALDORF, Md. — A 58-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on September 14 near St. Patrick’s Drive and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking any witnesses to the fatal collision.

According to initial reports, patrol officers responded to the area at around 10 p.m. following a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a pick-up truck made a right turn onto St. Patrick’s Drive from Smallwood Drive and collided with the pedestrian, identified as Marvin Jesus Mora Rodriguez, a resident of Waldorf.

Rodriguez was not using a crosswalk when the incident occurred. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pick-up truck’s driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. No charges have been filed, but the investigation remains active.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is spearheading the investigation and has asked anyone with information regarding the collision to contact Cpl—Spence at 301-932-3514.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers pedestrians face, especially when crossing streets outside designated crosswalk areas. While investigations are underway, no details have been released about whether speed or other factors contributed to the deadly collision. Police reports are expected to offer more details in the coming days as the investigation progresses.

Residents expressed concern about pedestrian safety in the area, particularly during nighttime hours. Although it is unclear what specific circumstances led to the tragic incident, authorities encourage pedestrians always to use crosswalks and for drivers to exercise caution at intersections.

As investigations continue, law enforcement agencies are expected to provide updates on any developments. The family of Marvin Jesus Mora Rodriguez has not released a statement as of yet.

