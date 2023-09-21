Leonardtown, MD – The charming town of Leonardtown, nestled in Southern Maryland, commemorates a decade of creative vitality as it marks the 10th anniversary of being designated an Arts & Entertainment District. This milestone accolade, unique in Southern Maryland, is celebrated throughout September with various captivating events.

Kicking off the festivities this weekend, Leonardtown will play host to “Plein Air at the Wharf” on Friday, September 22nd, followed by an outdoor concert featuring “Unfinished Business” at the Port of Leonardtown Winery on September 23rd.

On the evening of Friday, September 22nd, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., art enthusiasts and nature lovers can revel in the picturesque Leonardtown Wharf adorned with the warm hues of autumn. Although the Plein Air class, instructed by renowned artist Carrie Patterson of The Yellow Line Art Studio, is fully booked, attendees are encouraged to bring their art supplies for an open painting session. In addition to the artistic pursuits, visitors can savor award-winning wines from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, indulge in delectable offerings from Antoinette’s Garden, and treat themselves to sweet delights from Frog Town Ice Cream shop, all while being serenaded by the smooth jazz melodies of the GrooveSpan Trio.

Continuing the weekend’s celebrations, the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents “Unfinished Business” at the Port of Leonardtown Winery on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can unwind with a glass of the Port of Leonardtown’s award-winning wine while immersing themselves in the laid-back rhythms of this beloved Southern Maryland band. This enchanting evening of wine and music is proudly presented by the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association, with support from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

These two remarkable events are just a glimpse of the signature happenings during the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment Month Celebration. For more details on these and other exciting events scheduled for September and beyond, interested parties can visit www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownae. The community is invited to join Leonardtown in commemorating Arts & Entertainment Month and discovering the unique charm that makes Leonardtown a Most Exceptional Place.

Like this: Like Loading...