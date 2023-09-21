CHARLES COUNTY, MD – In a concerning incident, a school resource officer at Indian Head Elementary School discovered a student possessing a knife on September 19, 2 p.m. The swift response by school administrators and law enforcement led to the recovery of the weapon. However, no charges can be filed due to Maryland law regarding the student’s age. Instead, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services will be contacted to address the situation. The investigation into this incident is currently underway, led by PFC Quigley.

The incident at Indian Head Elementary School is one of several recent cases involving Charles County School Resource Officers (SROs) during the first week of September, sparking concerns among parents, teachers, and administrators.

In a separate incident on the same day, Matula Elementary School administrators were alerted to a student potentially in possession of a vape pen at 1:15 p.m. A school resource officer investigation revealed that two students had been using the vape pen in a school bathroom. The vape pen, labeled as containing 150 mg of CBD, was recovered from one of the students involved. By Maryland law and due to the student’s age, no criminal charges will be filed. However, both students will face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools. Those with additional information are encouraged to contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-6282 ext. 0636.

Furthermore, a troubling altercation occurred at North Point High School on September 19 at 9:30 a.m., involving two students inside a school bathroom. Both students sustained minor injuries during the altercation and were promptly treated by a school nurse. The school resource officer is conducting an ongoing investigation, and the students involved will also be subject to disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Those with any information about this incident are urged to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-6282 ext. 0580.

The recent incidents within Charles County schools have underscored the importance of maintaining a safe and secure learning environment. School officials and law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to ensure the well-being of students and the broader school community.

