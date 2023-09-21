POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – In a hard-fought matchup that showcased the resilience of the Navy men’s soccer team, they emerged victorious with a 1-0 shutout win over Marist on Tuesday night at Tenney Stadium. The game featured physical play from both sides, with 17 different Midshipmen making crucial contributions throughout the match.

Led by the first-half goal from sophomore Andrew Schug and an outstanding performance by junior goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook, who secured his second clean sheet of the season, Navy delivered head coach Tim O’Donohue his 50th victory with the program.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

The opening whistle showed that the contest would be a physical battle, with both teams exerting constant offensive pressure. In the 13th minute, Holbrook had to make a crucial save to deny Joseph Daher’s shot, and in the 23rd minute, he thwarted Jared Juleau’s header. The Navy showcased its speed on the offensive front, creating numerous near-miss opportunities.

The breakthrough moment for the Mids came in the 32nd minute when a corner kick from senior David Jackson was cleared, only for Jackson to regain possession near the sideline. He delivered a precise cross into the box, and Schug was perfectly positioned to head home the match’s opening goal.

Holbrook’s heroics continued as he made a remarkable save on Juleau’s shot in the 63rd minute, preventing Marist’s leading scorer from finding the back of the net. Navy’s junior Noah Ward attempted to extend the lead in the 68th minute, but Marist keeper Luca Bulfon made a crucial stop.

Despite Marist’s persistent pressure and several wide shots, Navy’s junior Wasswa Robbins had an opportunity to seal the game in the 84th minute, but Bulfon closed in on him swiftly. Robbins nearly had another chance in the 89th minute, but a defender blocked his shot.

Holbrook concluded the match with four saves, securing his third win of the season, while Bulfon recorded two saves for the Red Foxes.

Coach Tim O’Donohue expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance: “We played very well on the ball in the first half, while our defensive organization and grit really showed through in the second half to finish the job. We had a lot of contributions throughout our lineup and bench, which resulted in a good road win. The team is starting to find our form.”

In terms of match notes:

Navy now holds a perfect 2-0-0 record in the all-time series against Marist.

The victory improved the Mids’ record to 16-4-2 against current MAAC schools.

This win marked the end of a four-game winless streak and an eight-game road winless streak for Navy.

Schug’s three goals this season tie him for third place in the Patriot League, while Jackson’s assist solidified his position as the league leader with four assists this year.

The win also marked O’Donohue’s 215th overall win as a college head coach.

Looking ahead, Navy is set to host Bucknell in its Patriot League home opener on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+ from the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

