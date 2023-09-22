Supporters and alumni of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) rallied for a charitable cause, raising over $70,000 during the annual Golf Classic at Swan Point Country Club on Aug. 10. The event, in its 32nd year, has cumulatively collected more than $1.2 million for the enhancement of educational programs and student life experiences at the institution.

“Together, we raised more than $70,000 for programs to benefit CSM and our students,” said Toni Kruszka ’11, acting executive director of the CSM Foundation. The event had strong backing from Marrick Homes, serving as the grand sponsor for the 22nd year in a row.

CSM student Elle Fultz, also a recipient of this year’s Marrick Homes Athletic Scholarship, expressed her gratitude to the donors. “Generous donors like you are the legacy leaders for students such as me and for the generations to come,” Fultz said. Due to the philanthropic efforts of Marrick Homes and others, the CSM Foundation awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to more than 725 students in the previous year.

Additional features of the event were the Sip & Swing event, sponsored by the Southern Maryland Women’s League, and various contest and gift sponsors like Dale and Yolanda Wilson and Quality Printers. The event ended with announcing tournament winners, with SMECO taking first place.

The list of sponsors also included Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, HK Properties, LLC, and WesBanco among the community sponsors. Constellation sponsored the Pin Flag, while the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center sponsored the golf carts.

Mark your calendars for the next CSM Golf Classic, Aug. 8, 2024.

Tournament Winners:

1st Place: SMECO (Sandy Gates, Manny Gates, Craig Starke, Jason Masri) 2nd Place: WesBanco (Daniel Michael, Nate Michael, Tom Eicholtz, Tom Dixon) 3rd Place: Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance (Chris Simpson, Dennis Simpson, Randy Cox)

Contest Winners:

Closest to the Pin – Men: Craig Starke

Craig Starke Closest to the Pin – Women: Joan Curley

Women: Joan Curley Longest Drive – Men: Brad Sullivan

Men: Brad Sullivan Longest Drive – Women: Trish Guy

Women: Trish Guy Straightest Drive–Men: Seth Markowitz

Seth Markowitz Straightest Drive – Women: Annabelle Cubero-Montinola

Putting Contest Winners:

1st Place: Earl Swann

2nd Place: Benny Budd

3rd Place: Tony Stout

