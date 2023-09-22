Frederick Lee Weems, Jr., a 44-year-old resident of Lexington Park, Maryland

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 21, 2023) – Frederick Lee Weems, Jr., a 44-year-old Lexington Park, Maryland resident, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, with 20 years of active incarceration following a harrowing home invasion stabbing incident. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling made the announcement today, underscoring the severity of the crime and the need to hold the offender accountable.

The incident occurred on January 8, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to a distress call on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, where they encountered a victim bleeding profusely. The victim recounted a terrifying ordeal in which Mr. Weems forcibly entered his apartment and inflicted multiple stab wounds.

During the subsequent sentencing hearing, the following penalties were imposed on Mr. Weems:

Felony first-degree assault: 25 years, with 15 years to be served in prison.

Second-degree assault: 10 years, with five years to be served in prison, to run consecutively to the first-degree assault charge.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling expressed empathy for the victims and their families, stating, “No one should ever have to experience the horror of having their home broken into in the middle of the night. I hope this sentence brings peace to the lives of the victims and their loved ones now that this violent offender is finally being held accountable for his actions and is no longer a risk to our community.”

The sentencing decision deviated from the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a term ranging from six to 17 years. The prosecution, however, pushed for the maximum penalty of 35 years, which the court ultimately endorsed, including 20 years of active imprisonment.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, took charge of the prosecution, representing the interests of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective Warren Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office played a pivotal role as the lead detective in the investigation.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case, ensuring a fair and just legal process throughout the proceedings.

This sentencing serves as a stark reminder that violent crimes carry severe consequences in Maryland, sending a strong message that those who perpetrate such acts will be held accountable for their actions, with the law seeking to protect the safety and security of the community.

