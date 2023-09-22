Southern Maryland is not just a thriving hub for various musical genres—it’s also a bustling venue for events of all sorts, bolstering its reputation as a cultural hotspot. The region’s music scene, encompassing everything from country and bluegrass to rock and hip-hop, is complemented by a rich calendar of events, making it a go-to destination for local and visiting enthusiasts. Whether you’re seeking a lively bar concert, a soul-soothing acoustic session, or any of the numerous events that dot the region’s social calendar, Southern Maryland offers a myriad of options for all ages and preferences.

Lynn Erion plays an indispensable role in the local music community by providing a weekly music schedule and helping people stay informed about what’s happening on the music front. However, the area’s offerings aren’t limited to just music. Southern Maryland also hosts a multitude of events year-round, ranging from art exhibitions and craft fairs to local festivals and historic commemorations. These events, combined with a plethora of venues from rustic bars to established concert halls, contribute to a robust cultural ecosystem that welcomes families and individuals alike.

Southern Maryland is shaping into a multi-faceted cultural mecca. Its unique blend of musical genres, proximity to major cities like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, and a packed schedule of varied events make it a compelling destination for those looking to experience a rich cultural tapestry. With a strong community backbone—exemplified by collaborations among local musicians and a diverse range of events—the region offers something for everyone, from the music aficionado to the history buff.

Friday and Saturday Music Schedule( Due to the potential for Tropical Storm weather, some events, especially in Calvert County may be canceled)

Friday – September 22nd

4:30pm – GrooveSpan – Plein Air Painting @ Wharf Gazebo – Leonardtown MD

4:30pm – Topside – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

5:00pm – Greg Barrick – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:00pm – Nightcap – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – Out of Order – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

5:30pm – Wes Ryce – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Nighthawks – Bike Week @ Dockside Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

6:00pm – Good Talk Russ – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach, MD

6:00pm – Jason Bishop – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Mike Mead – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

6:30pm – Copper Pennies – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – The Hometown Band – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

7:00pm – Kelly Bell Band – St Mary’s College – St Mary’s City MD

7:00pm – Bad Nights – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville, MD

7:00pm – G Frequency – Bike Week @ FO of Eagles 4315 – Colonial Beach, VA

7:30pm – Lookout – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – WIP Acoustic – Phils Place – Hughesville, MD

8:00pm – Blazin Keys Dueling Pianos – The Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Buff Husky – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – Hit or Miss – Reclaimed Arcade – Fredericksville, VA

9:00pm – 3AM Tokyo – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:30pm – Taboo Acoustic – Lord Calvert Bowling – Prince Frederick MD

Saturday – September 23rd

11:00am – Taboo Duo – Bike Week @ Dockside Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

12:00pm – Octoberfest – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

3:00pm – Mike Scoglio Trio, 8:00pm – Twist of Fate –

1:00pm – Nightcap – Xella Winery & Vineyard – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Billy Breslin – RiverFest @ SMC Museum – St Marys City MD

2:00pm – Dust on the Bottle – Robin Hill Vineyards – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Matt Guilherme – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

2:00pm – Amateur Hour – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Loose Change – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – The Vicki Roberts Band – Skipper’s Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Unfinished Business – POL Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – G Frequency – Bike Week @ The Riverboat – Colonial Beach VA

6:00pm – Out of Order & Friends – Elks Lodge #2528 – Deale MD

6:00pm – Doc Lohn – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD

6:00pm – HydraFX Trio – Scuttlebutt Restaurant & Marina – Cobb Island MD

6:30pm – No Green Jelly Beenz – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Becky Titus & Krys Baker – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Drivetrain – Bike Week @ FO of Eagles 4315 – Colonial Beach VA

8:00pm – Southbound 4 – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Noel Duke & Friends – Moose Lodge #1712 – Indian Head MD

8:00pm – Fresh Pint – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – The Waters Edge Band – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – The Revival Band – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Taboo – Tims II – Fairview Beach VA

8:00pm – Social – Bike Week @ High Tides Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

8:00pm – Never 2 Late – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:30pm – Risky Shenanigans – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Red Jam – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

10:00pm – The Dynamos – ABC Liquors & Lounge – California MD

Sunday- Wed. Music

Sunday – September 24th

1:00pm – Alan Prather – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

1:30pm – Billy Breslin – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – T&T Steel Drums – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

2:00pm – Swingaway Jazz – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Amongst Friends – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton

2:00pm – Jack McNutt – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Ship Wreckt – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Shane Graham – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – John Luskey – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

3:00pm – Doc Lohn – Ledo’s Pizza & Seafood @ The Rivah – Cobb Island MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – Stars in Bars – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Songwriter Spotlight w/Jack McNutt – Last Drop – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – Dueling Pianos – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Monday – September 25th

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – September 26th

5:00pm – John Luskey – Heritage 485 – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – September 27th

5:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

5:00pm – Just Us – Car Show @ Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

6:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Dillon Bodiford – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

