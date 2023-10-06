WALDORF, MD – In a recent announcement made by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Tuesday, right fielder Braxton Lee of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs has once again earned a spot on the prestigious Red, White, and Blue Glove All-Defensive team. The accolade reflects Lee’s outstanding defensive prowess during the 2023 baseball season.

Lee, a key player for the Blue Crabs, demonstrated his exceptional fielding skills in the outfield throughout the year, participating in 109 games, with most of his appearances in right field. His remarkable performance was highlighted by an impressive .990 fielding percentage, committing just three errors out of 291 total chances.

Beyond his near-flawless fielding, Lee exhibited his versatility by amassing a noteworthy nine assists, showcasing the strength and precision of his throwing arm. This well-rounded defensive capability proved invaluable to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ success throughout the season.

This marks the second consecutive year Braxton Lee has been named to the Red, White, and Blue Glove All-Defensive team, solidifying his reputation as a defensive stalwart in the Atlantic League. He joins the elite players who have achieved this honor in back-to-back seasons, a distinction previously accomplished by Edwin Garcia from 2017 to 2019.

Lee’s consistent excellence in the outfield has earned him individual recognition and contributed significantly to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ competitive edge. His dedication to maintaining a high standard of defensive play has made him an invaluable asset to the team.

The Atlantic League’s postseason awards celebrate outstanding achievements and recognize players’ exceptional contributions to their respective teams. Braxton Lee’s selection to the Red, White, and Blue Glove All-Defensive team reaffirms his status as one of the league’s premier defensive outfielders.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, based in Waldorf, MD, are proud to have Braxton Lee as a vital part of their roster. His commitment to excellence in the field and his ability to consistently deliver top-tier defensive performances make him a true standout in professional baseball.

As the 2023 Atlantic League season draws to a close, Braxton Lee’s All-Defensive team selection is a well-deserved recognition of his unwavering dedication to defensive excellence. His presence in the outfield has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ success and continues to set a high standard for his peers in the league.

Like this: Like Loading...