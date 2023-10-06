SOLOMONS, MD – October 5, 2023 – The Calvert Marine Museum Store is delighted to announce the re-release of limited edition, signed, and numbered lithographic collector prints of John Morton Barber’s iconic masterpiece, “Buying Oysters at Drum Point.” These prints, capturing a glimpse of Southern Maryland’s maritime history, are now available to the public for the final selection.

Renowned nationally for his portrayal of Chesapeake Bay maritime life, John M. Barber’s work has been celebrated for its historical accuracy and meticulous attention to detail. “Buying Oysters at Drum Point” is no exception, depicting a scene once a common sight in this coastal region. The original painting was commissioned by the museum in memory of James H. Buys, the inaugural chairman of the museum board, and remains a cherished part of the museum’s permanent collection.

This captivating artwork transports viewers to a bygone era, where the Wm. B. Tennison is seen engaged in the age-old practice of buying oysters from the skipjack Apollo, just inside Drum Point. The Tennison, initially constructed in 1899 at Crabb Island, Maryland, as a sailing oyster-dredging bugeye, underwent a conversion to power in 1907. During winters, she would purchase oysters from local watermen and transport them to nearby oyster-shucking houses. The skipjack Apollo, built in Solomons in 1914, is another prominent figure in the scene. Notably, the Drum Point Lighthouse, a prominent marker for the Patuxent River’s entrance, is also featured, although it was relocated in 1975 to the museum’s waterfront.

These highly sought-after signed and numbered lithographic prints of “Buying Oysters at Drum Point” are available for $375 each, exclusively at the Calvert Marine Museum Store. Additionally, open-edition prints can be purchased for $50 each. Please note that no discounts will be offered for these prints. For further information and inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact the Museum Store at 410-326-2750.

This unique opportunity allows art enthusiasts and history buffs alike to acquire a treasured piece of Southern Maryland’s maritime heritage and add a touch of timeless charm to their art collections. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of John M. Barber’s exceptional work that vividly brings the Chesapeake Bay’s past to life. Visit the Calvert Marine Museum Store today and secure your limited edition lithographic print of “Buying Oysters at Drum Point” before they’re gone for good.

