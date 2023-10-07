LEONARDTOWN, MD In a significant development, Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 29, hailing from California, MD, has been handed a 25-year sentence, with ten years of active incarceration, for an alarming incident that took place on May 1, 2022. The incident involved the strangulation of an 11-year-old child.

The verdict was delivered on March 9, 2023, following a three-day jury trial conducted in St. Mary’s County. Mr. Shubrooks faced a conviction of felony first-degree assault in the court proceedings.

During the sentencing hearing, the State, represented by State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, pushed for the maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars. Meanwhile, the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines recommended a sentence ranging from two to seven years. In a departure from these guidelines, the Court issued a sentence of 25 years, with ten years of active imprisonment.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, who heads the Special Victims Unit, led the prosecution on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective James Bare from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office played a crucial role as the lead detective in the case.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the proceedings, ensuring that justice was served in this deeply concerning case.

This sentencing marks a significant step in addressing a harrowing incident that shook the community. The decision to depart from the standard sentencing guidelines demonstrates the gravity of the offense and the commitment of the justice system to protect the vulnerable.

While the specifics of the incident remain distressing, the legal process has worked to ensure that the perpetrator faces a substantial punishment for his actions. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of a fair and thorough judicial system in safeguarding the rights and well-being of all citizens.

The victim’s family, along with the community at large, can find solace in the fact that justice has been served, and a dangerous individual will be behind bars for a considerable period. This outcome sends a clear message that crimes against children will be met with the full force of the law.

As this case concludes, the community can reflect on the importance of vigilance and the role each individual plays in safeguarding the welfare of children. It also underscores the dedication of law enforcement, legal professionals, and the judiciary in ensuring that justice prevails even in the most challenging cases.

