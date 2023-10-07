Now that it’s fall, we’ve entered one of the most festive times of the year. With the upcoming holidays, the next few months can be challenging to navigate for those struggling with addiction. The road to recovery is long and full of twists, bumps and potholes. Each person who travels it faces a unique journey, but also has something in common with others on the road: the commitment to persist – day in and day out.

Having worked in addiction treatment for many years, I have had the privilege to witness hundreds of people face and overcome unimaginable obstacles. It is deeply inspiring to watch them become strong and proud in their sobriety, and it is also a constant reminder of my own recovery journey.

October is recognized as “Sober October,” a global initiative when many people abstain from alcohol and reevaluate their relationship with it for the month. October is also National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, a time to reflect and express gratitude to those who have been a part of the journey and are committed to recovery in its many forms. It’s a time to remember those who were lost to addiction and educate others on the critical role that drug and alcohol use prevention have on individual and community health.



Here are a few opportunities to raise awareness about National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, promote a Sober October attitude in your own community, and aid those seeking recovery from addiction:

Check in.

Reach out to people you know who are in recovery. They may or may not be struggling right now, but either way, they will appreciate the gesture. If they are having a hard time, remind them they have a friend in their corner. Celebrate their triumphs thus far.



The reality is that successful recovery is a daily habit and it’s not meant to be undertaken alone. A simple phone or video call, or a brief text with an encouraging word can do wonders. It’s important for people in the recovery community to support one another, and everyone in recovery shares a bond by living through similar circumstances. So, reach out, say hello, and convey that you care.



You’ll likely benefit from these interactions too. Whether you talk someone through a tough moment or reconnect with an old friend, you’ll walk away feeling better – and they likely will, too.



Tell your story.

If you’re in recovery or have been affected by addiction, you may want to consider sharing your story so others can learn from it. Social media can be a great tool to spread the word. Due to stigmas around addiction and treatment, it can be seen as taboo to discuss at all, but educating people about the importance of prevention and recovery cannot be understated.



It’s critical to get those success stories out into the world — they could urge someone who is struggling to seek help themselves. Many addiction treatment centers work with local media to tell those stories. If you or a loved one received treatment and are comfortable sharing your experience publicly, reach out to the center’s alumni coordinator and offer to help in media outreach efforts.

Reflect but don’t compare.

As I already mentioned, everyone’s recovery road can and will look different. Recovery is simply not a linear journey. During Sober October, reflect on your own sobriety – including what did and didn’t work for you. Comparing yourself to others diminishes the significant time and effort you invested in yourself. Instead, set healthy goals for the month, as having clear objectives will keep you motivated. Take it one day at a time, and if needed, one moment at a time. Always honor that journey and your achievements.



Share vital resources.

Take advantage of 12-step recovery meetings sponsored by Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA), both of which have listings of online meetings on their websites. Celebrate your own recovery at a local meeting. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished and let others know they should be proud of their successes as well. Be open to sharing what worked for you. While some things of course will work differently for others, it is inspiring, nonetheless.



Success in recovery is a year-round commitment. It’s also a community effort. Everyone can raise awareness about what it means to be in recovery, break down barriers and address stigmas. Remember prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover. Now is a great time to share that message.



If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.



Robert “Bobby” Bunyon is the interim CEO of Recovery Centers of America Capital Region in Waldorf.

