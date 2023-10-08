Charles County, MD – In a recent Commissioners meeting held on October 3, 2023, a significant development unfolded as the Commissioners of Charles County introduced draft legislation concerning the removal of an elected county commissioner. The legislation, discussed during the meeting, proposes specific conditions and a rigorous process for removal.

Commissioners deliberated on this legislation, which, if enacted, would necessitate a sustained finding of workplace misconduct and a violation of the code of ethics by a county commissioner. This finding would have to come from either a state or federal court. Before any vote for removal could occur, a public hearing would be mandatory to gather input and opinions on the matter.

Moreover, a unanimous vote by all Commissioners who are not subject to the workplace misconduct finding would be required for immediate removal. Following this removal, the Governor would step in to fill the vacancy as per the local government article of the annotated code of Maryland.

During the meeting, Commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of introducing the legislation, with one abstention. Additionally, a vote of 4-1 was passed to schedule a hybrid public hearing on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, to receive comments and feedback from the public regarding this proposed legislation.

The introduction of such legislation marks a significant step in the governance of Charles County, demonstrating the Commissioners’ commitment to ethical conduct and transparency among elected officials.

Briefings on Waldorf Station Development, Zoning Map Amendment, and iRecycle Smart Partnership

In addition to the discussion on the removal legislation, the Commissioners received briefings on several important topics during the meeting.

Representatives from Greenberg Gibbons, a Maryland-based real estate development company, provided an update on the Waldorf Station development project. The briefing included status updates on infrastructure, residential elements, senior housing construction on the east side, and potential retail options for designated pad sites. Future retail expansion on the west side is dependent on the completion of Western Parkway.

Another briefing concerned a zoning map amendment for Dash-In Food Stores, Inc., located at 3620 Mattawoman-Beantown Road in Waldorf. The applicant has requested a zoning change from rural conservation to a community commercial zone, citing a substantial change in the character of the surrounding neighborhood. Commissioners approved the introduction and request for a hybrid public hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The meeting also featured a briefing on the iRecycle Smart partnership, a collaborative effort between Charles County Government and Charles County Public Schools. The program aims to enhance the recycling program in schools by educating students on responsible recycling practices.

Rescheduling of Bryans Road Sub Area Plan Work Session

A work session on the Bryans Road Sub Area Plan was announced to be rescheduled to allow for more time to consider public comments on the plan. The new date for this work session is Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Public Hearing on Charles County’s 2023 Bond Issuance

During the meeting, Commissioners held a public hearing regarding an authorizing resolution for Charles County’s 2023 Bond Issuance, amounting to $55 million. At the conclusion of the hearing, Commissioners adopted Resolution 2023-15, which authorizes Charles County Government to issue bonds in 2023.

Approval Items and Proclamations

Among the approval items, Commissioners granted support for a visit to Charles County by the Maryland International Agriculture and Environment Conference and El Salvador Delegation on Thursday, October 12, 2023. They also approved various other items, including lease renewals and support for Operation Green Light as part of Veterans Day recognition.

In addition to these approvals, Commissioners presented several proclamations during the meeting, highlighting the significance of various awareness months and recognizing special events and causes, such as Bullying Prevention Month, Global Diversity Awareness Month, and National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The comprehensive meeting updates demonstrate the Commissioners’ commitment to addressing important legislative matters and fostering community engagement in Charles County.

Next Commissioners Session and Accessibility

The next Commissioners session is scheduled for October 17-18, 2023. Citizens with special needs are encouraged to contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258 for accessibility options during these sessions. The meeting and the Commissioner Listening Session can be viewed online for those unable to attend in person.

The discussions and decisions made during the October 3 Commissioners meeting reflect the ongoing efforts to promote responsible governance, community development, and engagement in Charles County, Maryland.

