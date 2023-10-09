In an exciting clash on October 3, the College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s soccer team faced off against the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Freshman midfielder/defender Zoi Whitsett’s exceptional performance on the field was a standout feature of the game.

The match commenced with Whitsett’s relentless efforts to penetrate Anne Arundel territory, leading to two crucial shot-on-goal opportunities early in the first half. Whitsett, a rising star for the Hawks, finished the game with three shots to her name, setting the pace for her team.

However, Anne Arundel demonstrated their offensive prowess by countering with possessions and scoring opportunities, ultimately finding the back of the net in the 17th minute, taking a 1-0 lead.

The turning point of the game came in the 49th minute when CSM managed to level the score at 1-1. Freshman midfielder/forward Megan Hinton, the leading goal scorer for CSM, showcased her precision with a penalty kick goal. Whitsett played a pivotal role in the play by delivering a service into the penalty box, enabling Hinton to gain possession before being brought down by a Riverhawk defender. Hinton’s successful conversion marked her third penalty kick goal of the season.

Defensively, sophomore defender/midfielder Brooke Portzen was a formidable presence throughout the game, disrupting shots and obstructing passing lanes. Her performance made it exceedingly challenging for Anne Arundel to create quality scoring opportunities.

The goalkeepers for CSM also made significant contributions to the team’s performance. Sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Cox took charge late in the first half and managed to record five saves by the end of the game. Meanwhile, freshman goalkeeper/defender Natalie Schiavone held the fort initially and finished with an impressive four saves on five shots faced.

With this result, the College of Southern Maryland’s women’s soccer team holds a respectable record of 5 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws overall, with a divisional record of 3 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws in Region 20 Division II.

Looking ahead, the CSM Hawks are set to hit the road for their next challenge. They will travel to Sweet Briar, Virginia, where they will face off against the Sweet Briar College Vixens on Sunday, October 15, with the kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. This upcoming fixture promises to be another exciting encounter for the Hawks as they continue to demonstrate their prowess on the soccer field.

