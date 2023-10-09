Charles County, MD – The Charles County Youth Orchestra (CCYO) is thrilled to announce that Esther Bonney, the Concertmaster of the orchestra, has emerged as the victorious contender in the prestigious Cosmic Symphony Young Artist Competition, Junior Division. As the triumphant artist, she has been granted the honor of performing as a violin soloist at the upcoming Cosmic Symphony concerts, scheduled for March 2 at the Dodge Performing Arts Center at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and March 3 at Southern High School in Harwood. In recognition of her exceptional talent, Ms. Bonney will also receive a cash prize.

The Cosmic Symphony Young Artist Competition, an annual event open to all residents of Maryland, serves as a platform for showcasing and nurturing young musical talent. Esther Bonney, who has been a dedicated member of CCYO for four years, previously clinched victory in the Charles County Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition in 2021 and showcased her virtuosity as a soloist with CCYO in 2022. Her musical prowess has graced numerous CCYO chamber music concerts across the region, leaving audiences in awe of her talent.

The Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland in Concert (COSMIC) stands as Southern Maryland’s sole community orchestra, providing local residents with access to world-class orchestral performances without having to leave the region. CCYO, on the other hand, enriches the musical landscape of Southern Maryland by organizing two major concerts annually, along with numerous smaller concerts, a two-week Chamber Music Festival, a Concerto Competition Concert, and various masterclasses and sectionals for students across all four of CCYO’s ensembles.

In the past season, CCYO’s ensembles graced stages at prominent venues such as the Port Tobacco Courthouse, Alice Ferguson Foundation, Nanjemoy Community Center, Kris Kringle at the Fairgrounds, Indian Head Village Green, and Christ Church in La Plata. Their performance at Christ Church was particularly noteworthy as it helped raise funds for the victims of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake.

Recent accolades and recognition have come pouring in for CCYO, including an online film feature by the Charles County Arts Alliance and a spot on WTOP radio. Additionally, two CCYO String Quartets achieved the status of finalists in the esteemed Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, D.C.

As one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, CCYO plays a vital role in nurturing musical talent among young musicians aged 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties. This accomplishment is made possible with the support of various sponsors and contributors, including grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Charles County Charitable Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Additionally, major contributors such as Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata, along with generous donations from individuals, have been instrumental in advancing CCYO’s mission.

Esther Bonney’s remarkable achievement at the Cosmic Symphony Young Artist Competition is not only a testament to her extraordinary talent but also a reflection of the dedication and excellence upheld by the Charles County Youth Orchestra. Her upcoming performances promise to be a source of inspiration and pride for the entire community, reaffirming the importance of fostering young musical talent in Southern Maryland.

