READING, PA – In a hard-fought United East Conference battle on Saturday, October 7th, the St. Mary’s College Volleyball team faced off against the Penn State Berks Nittany Lions in Reading, Pennsylvania. The match proved to be an intense showdown that went the distance, but ultimately ended in a 2-3 defeat for the Seahawks.

The opening set set the stage for a thrilling contest, with St. Mary’s Julia Bobrowski (California, MD) making an immediate impact by securing a kill. This early dominance set the tone for the set, as Bobrowski continued to shine with another kill. However, the Nittany Lions displayed resilience, matching the Seahawks point for point and keeping the score level at 10-10. St. Mary’s then found their rhythm, opening up a four-point gap at 17-13. The Nittany Lions put up a spirited fight, but kills by Ellie Matthews (Hollywood, MD) and Meghan Stevens (Westminster, MD) sealed the deal for the Seahawks, taking the first set 25-18.

Credit: Bill Wood

The second set saw Grace Caudell (Hagerstown, MD) delivering the first kill for St. Mary’s. However, Penn State Berks responded swiftly, establishing a 5-2 lead. The Seahawks clawed their way back into the set, with Meghan Stevens tying the score at 7-7 with a powerful kill. Penn State Berks regained control, taking a 15-11 lead and prompting a timeout from St. Mary’s. Despite their best efforts, the Seahawks were unable to overtake the Lions, losing the second set 25-18.

The third set proved to be a challenging one for St. Mary’s, as Penn State Berks raced to a commanding 9-0 lead. Lauren Panageotou (St. Mary’s) contributed to the Seahawks’ scoreboard, but they were unable to mount a comeback, eventually succumbing to a 25-11 defeat in the third set.

The Seahawks, determined to rally, embarked on the fourth set with Penn State Berks taking an initial 5-0 lead. St. Mary’s fought tenaciously to close the gap, and a clutch kill by Lauren Panageotou tied the set at 18-18. The intensity continued to mount, and the Seahawks managed to secure a vital fourth set win, culminating in a decisive kill by Julia Bobrowski (25-23).

With the match hanging in the balance, the fifth and final set proved to be a challenging one for St. Mary’s, as they were unable to sustain their momentum. Unfortunately, they fell to the Nittany Lions with a score of 15-5, resulting in a heartbreaking 2-3 defeat.

Julia Bobrowski emerged as a standout performer for the Seahawks, leading the team with 10 kills and 18 digs. Alayna Sievert also made a significant contribution with 15 assists.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s Volleyball team will hit the road on Thursday, October 12th, for a nonconference matchup against the Stevenson University Mustangs in Stevenson, Maryland. They will be eager to bounce back from this tough loss and strive for victory in their upcoming contest.

