GLEN BURNIE, MD- Maryland transportation and safety officials are issuing a stern call to all travelers in the state to rededicate themselves to road safety, as preliminary data for 2023 reveals a concerning and deadly trend. To foster awareness and promote safe driving behaviors, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is set to release monthly updates as a stark reminder to all Maryland residents that crashes, fatalities, and severe injuries are preventable.

According to preliminary data for September, a harrowing 52 individuals lost their lives in Maryland due to motor vehicle crashes. This alarming figure is part of a larger and unsettling trend in 2023, where the state has already witnessed 456 fatalities, encompassing 103 pedestrians and 13 bicyclists. The year-to-year comparison is distressing, as these fatalities represent a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2022. If this current rate persists, Maryland will record over 600 motor vehicle crash fatalities in 2023, a grim milestone not reached since 2007.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld addressed these somber statistics: “The numbers are tragic and unacceptable, but we need to look beyond those numbers and recognize they represent our friends, neighbors, and loved ones.” He continued, “No one wants another number or another name to be added to the list of Maryland’s highway fatalities. We need everyone to follow posted speed limits, buckle up, never drive impaired, and always be vigilant for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Officials are fervently reiterating that crashes, fatalities, and severe injuries are entirely preventable. By adhering to essential rules of the road, lives can be spared:

Drive Sober: Motorists must never consume alcohol or drugs before taking the wheel. Buckle Up: All occupants within the vehicle, including passengers in the back seat, must be properly restrained. Slow Down: Adhere to posted speed limits, adjusting your speed according to the road conditions. Pay Attention: Keep your phone down, eyes up, and eliminate all distractions while driving. Share the Road: Drivers should exercise vigilance and look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists. Move Over: Slow down or change lanes when passing stopped, standing, or parked vehicles along the roadside, as required by law.

Since the commencement of 2023, Maryland has witnessed more than 79,500 crashes, with an alarming 900 occurring within work zones, tragically resulting in six fatalities. Recently, the Work Zone Safety Work Group announced its pursuit of public input from motorists regarding work zone safety. Citizens are encouraged to provide their insights and suggestions at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/WZSurvey until Thursday, October 12.

For more information about the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and its initiatives to ensure road safety, please visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov or follow them on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

The unsettling surge in motor vehicle fatalities underscores the pressing need for all Marylanders to prioritize safety on the state’s roadways, not merely as a statistic, but as a means to protect the lives of our communities. The responsibility to reduce these grim numbers rests on every driver, and with collective effort, these preventable tragedies can be curbed.

