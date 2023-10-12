WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) – Mackenzie Lynch’s dominant performance with 23 kills, hitting well over .300, led the Army Black Knights to a hard-fought four-set victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday night at Gillis Field House in West Point. Army, who had a day of rest, clinched the match with set scores of 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, while Navy, coming off a grueling five-set match on Friday night at Lehigh, put up a valiant fight but fell short.

The eagerly awaited Star Match between these fierce rivals is slated for November 11 in Annapolis.

Navy head coach Paco Labrador lamented, “We didn’t have an answer for either of their outside hitters, Mackenzie Lynch or Savannah Bray (15 kills). We tried everything and came up short. We have to solidify that area this week and put our attention to American (Friday, 7 p.m., Annapolis).”

In the opening set, the two teams were evenly matched, tied at 8-8, until Army orchestrated a pivotal 6-0 run to build a commanding 14-8 lead. Although Navy managed to reduce the deficit to just three points at 15-12, the Black Knights surged ahead with a 20-13 advantage.

The second set saw Army attempting to pull away as they took a 13-8 lead, but the resolute Navy squad clawed their way back, narrowing it down to just one point at 14-13. However, Army responded with back-to-back points to push the score to 21-17, and they eventually sealed the set with a 25-19 scoreline.

In the third set, the teams remained deadlocked at 12-12 until a 5-0 run by Navy propelled them to a 17-12 cushion. The Midshipmen maintained a lead of at least three points (17-14, 20-17) to secure the set victory.

The fourth and final set witnessed Navy building an 18-15 lead, but Army displayed remarkable resilience by scoring the next five points to surge ahead, 20-18. Although Navy made a late push, closing the gap to one point at 20-19 and 21-20, Army managed to secure the win with a 25-22 final score.

Statistical analysis revealed both teams attempting an equal number of 170 shots. Army registered a .212 hitting percentage (59 kills, 23 errors), while Navy finished with a .182 hitting percentage (51 kills, 20 errors). The Black Knights held a 90-80 lead in digs and proved to be more productive at the service line, tallying four aces and only six errors compared to Navy’s single ace and eight errors.

Notable performances for Navy included double-doubles from Jamie Llewellyn, Jordan Llewellyn, and Averi Miller. Jamie showcased her prowess with 17 kills and 16 digs, Jordan contributed 16 kills and 15 digs, and Miller played a vital role with 38 assists and 14 digs. Additional defensive contributions came from Arleigh Hanson with 14 digs and Hannah Hoover with 13.

Coach Labrador commented on Jamie’s impressive performance, saying, “It was great seeing Jamie get back into her swing. She has been working hard to return to full strength.”

For Army, the duo of Mackenzie Lynch and Savannah Bray combined for a staggering 38 kills and an outstanding .318 hitting percentage (38 kills, 9 errors, 91 attempts).

This intense matchup between Army and Navy showcased the relentless spirit and skill of both teams, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying Star Match on November 11 in Annapolis.

Like this: Like Loading...