PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Navy women’s rugby team (2-3, 1-3) faced a tough challenge against Brown (3-2, 3-2) and ultimately fell short, with a final score of 34-7. The match, held at Berylson Family Fields in Providence, Rhode Island, showcased Navy’s determination and grit despite the scoreline.

Navy’s head coach, Murph McCarthy, acknowledged the strength of their opponents, stating, “We lost to a very talented Brown team today. We are growing each week, and today was no exception. The score doesn’t really speak to the effort and grit I saw from this team today.”

The game began with the Mids controlling the territory battle during the opening 11 minutes, but they struggled to break through Brown’s defense, failing to advance past the 22-meter line. In the 12th minute, Brown exploited a gap in Navy’s defense, launching a successful attack down the left half of the pitch, securing their first try. A successful conversion kick put Brown ahead 7-0.

Brown continued to exert pressure, executing well-timed offloads and charging into Navy territory. Navy’s Siena Hall managed to force a knock-on penalty, giving the Mids possession. However, an errant clearing kick from Charlotte d’Halluin allowed Brown to regain possession and score their second try in the 17th minute, extending their lead.

Despite a disallowed try in the 25th minute, Brown maintained their momentum. Navy’s efforts to escape their defensive zone were further hampered by penalties, leading to a try for Brown in the 52nd minute, taking their lead to 24-0.

Navy managed to gain ground in the second half, but penalties disrupted their progress. A yellow card against Navy in the 52nd minute enabled Brown to score again, extending their lead to 24-0.

In the 54th minute, Navy made a pivotal tackle, leading to a knock-on penalty. This penalty allowed Navy to secure a scrum within their offensive 22-meter zone. Despite several penalties against Brown, Navy was unable to break through the strong defense.

The rain began to fall heavily, but Navy showed no signs of surrender. In extended time, Navy was awarded a penalty try due to numerous penalties against Brown, ending the match with a final score of 34-7.

Navy will return to Annapolis for their final homestand of the fall season, starting with a match against Sacred Heart next Saturday, scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. at the Prusmack Rugby Center.

Despite the challenging loss to Brown, Navy’s women’s rugby team continues to evolve and showcase their dedication on the field.

