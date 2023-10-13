Leonardtown, MD – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have launched a community-focused campaign, driving residents to connect with the recently unveiled St. Mary’s Health & Wellness Portal. This initiative, which runs through December 31, 2023, aims to engage the local community and facilitate access to essential resources. Those registering for the portal and completing the Social Wellness Assessment can win a $100 Weis grocery gift card in weekly drawings.

The St. Mary’s Health and Wellness Portal is a one-stop digital platform connecting residents with vital local services that address health, wellness, and social determinants impacting their overall well-being. It is accessible from any digital device without additional downloads, featuring a comprehensive directory of free or low-cost community programs and services catering to various aspects of healthcare, mental health, substance use recovery, and other essential life factors.

Credit: St. Mary's County Health Department

To participate in this campaign, individuals are advised to follow these instructions:

Access the Health and Wellness Portal at healthhubreg.com. A convenient QR code can be found on a flyer.

Click on "Request a Service or Check-In Now."

Choose “Continue with Name and Date of Birth.”

Complete a brief registration form.

Select “Social Wellness Assessment” from the list of services.

Click “Start Social Wellness Assessment.”

After completing the assessment, log out, allowing other household members to register and complete their assessments.

WellCheck’s CEO, Chris Nickerson, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Our WellCheck team is excited to support health and wellness for the St. Mary’s County community. Once community members connect to the Health and Wellness Portal, they can easily access the incredible programs and services available to them locally.”

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, echoed this sentiment, encouraging community members to participate and share the campaign with friends and family. She also invited community partners, emphasizing their ability to include their programs and services in the portal through the health department’s website or by contacting them directly.

For those seeking additional information and assistance with accessing the St. Mary’s Health and Wellness portal, including a step-by-step guide, resources are available at smchd.org/health-and-wellness-portal.

If you wish to learn more about WellCheck, please visit their website at wellcheck.us. Similarly, for more information about the St. Mary’s County Health Department, visit smchd.org.

The campaign, which promotes health and well-being within the St. Mary’s County community, underscores the importance of easy access to essential resources. By using the St. Mary’s Health and Wellness Portal, residents can take positive steps toward improving their overall health and quality of life. The initiative’s weekly drawings for Weis grocery gift cards provide an extra incentive for community members to get involved and prioritize their well-being.

