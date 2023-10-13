Baltimore, Maryland – In a thrilling showdown on October 10, the College of Southern Maryland Hawks’ men’s soccer team secured a nail-biting 4-3 victory against the CCBC Catonsville Cardinals. This gripping encounter had soccer enthusiasts on the edge of their seats as both teams exhibited tremendous skill and determination on the field.

The Hawks’ triumphant performance was headlined by the remarkable contributions of freshman forward Eliass Elfasoukhi and sophomore forward Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson, with each player netting two goals during the game. This dynamic duo’s exceptional prowess on the pitch was pivotal in ensuring the Hawks clinched their fourth consecutive win, marking their longest winning streak of the season and their most significant success since their impressive four-game winning streak in 2016.

Elfasoukhi opened the scoring for the Hawks, breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute of the match. He received a well-executed pass from freshman defender CJ Brady, skillfully maneuvered around a Catonsville defender, and launched a powerful shot from long range. The ball sailed just under the crossbar, eluding the outstretched fingertips of the leaping Catonsville goalie. This early lead set the tone for the Hawks’ relentless pursuit of victory.

Mbia Sampson extended the Hawks’ lead with a goal in the 34th minute, making the score 2-0. He capitalized on a perfectly timed pass from Elfasoukhi, delivering a precision shot from the left side of the penalty box. The ball ricocheted off the right post and into the Catonsville net, leaving spectators in awe of the skillful execution.

The Catonsville Cardinals demonstrated their resilience by pulling a goal back just before the halftime whistle, narrowing the score to 2-1. However, they continued their resurgence in the second half, adding two more goals by the 70th minute, seizing a 3-2 lead.

The Hawks’ relentless determination shone through as Mbia Sampson leveled the score at 3-3 in the 87th minute, converting a crucial penalty kick. Freshman midfielder Bilal Driouich earned the penalty after being fouled in the penalty box by the Catonsville goalkeeper. This pivotal moment breathed new life into the Hawks’ pursuit of victory.

With the score tied and only two minutes left on the clock, Elfasoukhi sealed the deal with a game-winning goal. Standing just outside the penalty box, he fired a remarkable free kick that found the back of the net, propelling the Hawks to their ninth win of the season in dramatic fashion.

The College of Southern Maryland Hawks now boasts an impressive overall record of 9-4-2, with a strong 5-2-1 standing in Region 20 Division II. The team’s remarkable performance in this match and their recent winning streak underscore their growing prowess and determination to excel in the competitive world of college soccer.

The Hawks’ victory against the CCBC Catonsville Cardinals will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for the players and fans alike as they continue their journey in the soccer season, eager to build upon their successes and etch their names in the annals of collegiate soccer history.

